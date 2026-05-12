Arrest made after fatal collision near Nether Stowey

An investigation is taking place following the death of a teenager in a collision on Friday 8 May.

Emergency services were called to Peartwater Road, between Nether Stowey and Spaxton, shortly before 10pm after a single-vehicle collision involving a white Kia Picanto.

One of the passengers – a 17-year-old boy – sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by a specially-trained officer. Our thoughts are with them at this immensely sad time.

Three other people travelling in the Kia were checked over at hospital.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, as well as driving while unfit due to alcohol and drugs. He has since been released on conditional bail.

We would ask any witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage that may assist our enquiries to please contact us on 101 and quote reference number 5226126656 or contact us via our website.