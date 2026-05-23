Arson suspect in court – Bristol

A man appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday 22 May, charged with multiple counts of arson.

The charges relate to a series of fires in the Fishponds and Stapleton areas of Bristol last year in which cars were set alight, with at least one causing further damage to a neighbouring property.

Przemek Trojecki, 19, of Fishponds, is charged with:

Arson with intent to endanger life

Two counts of attempted arson with intent to endanger life

Six counts of arson

Attempted arson

Criminal damage to a vehicle in which the tyres were slashed

The offences happened in Oldbury Court Road, Everest Road, Small Lane, River View, Perrymans Close and Grove Avenue between April and September 2025.

He is further charged that on Wednesday 20 May 2026 he was in possession of a knife in a public place, and in possession of cannabis.

Przemek Trojecki was remanded into custody pending a further appearance at Bristol Crown Court on 1 July 2026.