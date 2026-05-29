Behind The Nomination: Carla Davidson-Sage

“It’s about helping people feel heard at one of the hardest moments in their lives.”

Carla had always been drawn to policing. Initially, she imagined herself working in forensics, focusing on the detail behind investigations. But her career began in the Speed Enforcement Unit, before moving into a role that would shift her focus entirely, working directly with people.

She joined Lighthouse Victim and Witness Care, providing support to victims and witnesses of crime. For the past three years, she has worked as a Witness Care Officer.

It’s a role that often sits quietly behind the scenes but plays a vital part in the justice system.

For Carla, no two cases are the same.

Some individuals need to be signposted to specialist services or charities for additional support. Others require ongoing contact, reassurance, and guidance as their case moves through the court system.

Her work may include arranging travel and accommodation, coordinating updates, or accompanying victims and witnesses on pre‑trial visits so they know exactly what to expect.

At any one time, she manages around sixty cases, each with its own complexities, emotions, and demands.

She reflects:

“I love it. It’s very rewarding. More goes into the job than people realise. It’s so satisfying to support people through their journey.”

At its heart, the role is about people.

What makes a good Witness Care Officer? For Carla, the answer is clear:

“Being able to offer reassurance and be a listening ear, taking time to listen without judgement.”

It’s that consistency and compassion that defines her approach.

But the work is not without its challenges.

The cases she supports can be heavy, emotionally and mentally, requiring patience and resilience for both the victims and those supporting them.

Carla is honest about balancing work and home life. She says,

“It’s hard to detach from work sometimes. I’ve tried to get in the habit of leaving work at work. We do as much as we can, but it takes time for cases to progress.”

Outside of work, she makes space to reset, spending time with friends and family, swimming, and walking her energetic dog, small routines that help create distance from the demands of the role.

Her dedication was formally recognised when she was nominated for an Outstanding Policing Award.

The nomination highlighted her long-term support to a vulnerable victim in a complex case. Throughout, her professionalism, empathy, and commitment were instrumental in enabling the victim to give their best evidence in court.

Uniquely, the nomination came from both the prosecuting barrister and the officer in charge of the case, a reflection of the impact she had across every stage of the process.

The recognition came as a genuine surprise.

“I do as much as I can for all my cases, so to be recognised for this one… it feels wonderful. I feel privileged to represent my unit and share an example of what everyone does day to day. It’s an honour.”