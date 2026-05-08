Behind the Nomination: Vittoria Radaelli

“She hasn’t just filled a gap; she’s elevated the role”.

That’s what her nomination says, and that’s the reason she has been nominated for an Outstanding Policing Award in the Caring category.

Vittoria, known as Viky, doesn’t simply do the job. She raises the standard, she pushes for change and she cares loudly, even if she doesn’t talk loudly about herself.

“Young people need to feel safe, listened to, and understood.”

Policing was never part of Viky’s original plan. After moving from Italy to the UK in 2016 to study sociology and social policy, she imagined a different kind of professional path. But during a flight home, she read a true‑crime book written by a retired detective. One line struck her so deeply that it altered her trajectory:

“Nothing is more important than making things right. The question is not why I do this; it’s how can I not?”.

By the time she landed, she found herself wondering whether she could help too. A week later, just before applications closed, she applied to join the police and was successful.

Her early days as a neighbourhood officer in Frome led to one moment that gave her absolute clarity. While patrolling a park known for antisocial behaviour, she approached a group of young people. She stopped and chatted to them about music, swapping favourite songs, and connected on a human level.

“That moment made me think, this is what I want to do.”

It became the foundation for her move into the Early Intervention Team, where she supports young people at risk of exploitation or serious violence. Her work is varied, school visits, home meetings, intelligence development, and ongoing safeguarding, but ultimately, it all centres on relationships and trust.

Emotionally, the work is heavy, and she admits she has had to learn how to carry it.

“I’m such an empath at heart… it can be hard to step back. I’ve taken up kickboxing, that’s my new thing, so on a Thursday evening, that’s my safe space.”

Still, she shows up with compassion every single day. She keeps her phone on a little longer because parents don’t stop worrying after 4pm.

One of her proudest achievements is her work with the Teachable Moments Engagement Car, a project initially piloted in Yorkshire, that pair a plain‑clothed officer with a youth worker to support young people involved in, or exposed to, serious incidents. It’s designed to give reassurance, build trust, and create positive interactions.

“It’s my project, my baby. I feel so passionately about it.”

Soon, Vittoria will join the National Knife Crime Centre, where she will work to disrupt illegal online knife sales. It’s a new chapter, but the same purpose threads through it: keeping young people safe.

Her family, originally stunned that their shy daughter chose frontline policing, are incredibly proud. Her partner, also an officer, is her constant support and biggest advocate.

Being nominated has been overwhelming for someone so humble:

“I’m speechless… to be recognised like this feels really special. I don’t tend to be the person who shouts the loudest about what I’ve achieved. So, to be recognised in quite a loud way, it feels nice.”