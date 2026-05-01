Behind the Nominations: Clare Ball

From part‑time van driver and single mum to respected Detective Inspector, Clare’s path into policing is anything but ordinary, and everything about it shows why she’s been nominated for an Outstanding Policing Award for Leadership.

Policing was always her dream, but life delayed it. In her early thirties, newly divorced and raising her daughter, she thought she’d missed her chance, until a friend’s mum encouraged her to join the Special Constabulary. She did. And she instantly knew she was where she belonged.

Training in 2003 as the oldest in her class and the only parent, “I can imagine people just looking at me and thinking, oh, well, she’s not got much hope!” but over two decades later, Clare is just as committed to her policing career.

“I knew it was the job for me. I’ve never ever looked back. I love coming to work, even after 20 plus years.”

Since then, she’s built a career grounded in community, victim care, and authentic leadership, from beat manager to high‑profile Criminal Investigation Department work, to becoming a Detective Sergeant and now an Inspector within Operation Bluestone.

Her leadership style is simple: be visible, be human, and genuinely care.

She runs “Clare’s Clinics,” a safe space where colleagues can talk about anything from personal struggles to work issues and uses her own life experiences; single parenthood, bereavement and caring responsibilities, to listen and lead with empathy and strength.

Her approach has strengthened morale, reduced long-term sickness, and built a culture where people feel safe, valued, and supported.

“I want people to enjoy coming to work. I love my job, and I want them to love theirs too.”

She hopes her journey inspires women, single parents, and anyone who feels “a bit older, quirky or different” to see that they have a place in policing.

“Don’t put a blocker on it. You bring so much if you’ve lived a bit of life.”

Clare’s Outstanding Policing Award nomination recognises not only what she has achieved, but who she is.



A true example of leadership built on resilience, authenticity, and heart.