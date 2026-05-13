CCTV appeal after assault in Bath

We are releasing CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Bath city centre.

A man, in his mid-twenties, suffered a broken jaw following an altercation on Southgate Street between 3.30-3.45am on Saturday 18 April.

He was taken to hospital with a broken jaw where he required emergency surgery, but he has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

We have maintained contact with the victim while enquiries continue and have offered him access to any support services he feels he could benefit from.

We have carried out a number of enquiries, including taking witness accounts and obtaining CCTV from the area, and intelligence checks have been conducted while investigations continue.

We are now at the stage where we are appealing to the public for any information on the identity of the man, pictured, who we believe may have information which could assist with our enquiries.

The man, pictured, is described as white, in his mid-twenties, around 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, who is wearing a Tommy Hilfiger baseball cap, a black T-shirt with a logo on the chest in white writing, dark trousers, and white trainers with multi-coloured writing. He has a dark beard and moustache and distinctive tattoos on right arm and hand, which appear to be multi-coloured.

Incidents like this are thankfully uncommon in Bath and we do not believe there to be any wider threat to the public.

Anybody with information which could assist with our enquiries are asked to all us on 101 quoting 5226105539 or complete our online appeals form.