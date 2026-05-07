CCTV appeal after bin set alight in Shepton Mallet

Officers investigating a fire in Shepton Mallet are appealing for the public’s help to identify two people they wish to speak with.

At around 8.30pm on Saturday 21 March, officers were called to Collett Park after a bin had been set on fire, causing significant damage to a neighbouring café.

Officers are keen to speak with the two people pictured in connection with the incident as they believe the pair may have information which could aid their enquiries.

They are thought to be teenagers, both with dark hair and wearing tracksuits, riding bicycles.

PC Dominic Oatley, the officer in case, said: “We have carried out significant enquiries to identify those responsible for this deliberate fire, however we have been unable to identify any witnesses.

“We understand the image isn’t very clear, but we are hoping someone may recognise these individuals so that we can further our investigation.”