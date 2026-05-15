CCTV appeal after cyclist hurt in fail-to-stop collision

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fail-to-stop collision involving a cyclist on the A372 near Bridgwater.

A man, in his forties, was cycling towards Bridgwater when he was involved in a collision at around 11.40pm on Friday 8 April.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his right leg, foot and wrist and has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

The vehicle involved is believed to have been large and white, with a loud exhaust but given the time of the incident, no more details surrounding the description of the vehicle have yet been established.

We have carried out CCTV and house-to-house enquiries, and we are now appealing for any witnesses, dashcam footage from around the time of the incident, and anybody with other information which could assist our investigation, to come forward.

Call us on 101 quoting 5226126710 or complete our online appeals form.