CCTV appeal after Taunton church incident

We are releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with an incident at a church in Taunton.

An unknown man has entered a church in Billet Street, Taunton, before attempting to prise open a charity donations box at around 3pm on Saturday 18 April. No money was taken during the incident.

We are now appealing to anybody with information on the identity of the man, pictured, to come forward because we believe he may have information which could assist our enquiries.

The man in the picture is described as white, between 50 and 60-years-old, with brown hair, which is shorter at the sides and appears to be thinning on the top, who is wearing a beige cable-knit sweatshirt with a light-coloured hooded jumper underneath, blue jeans, and is carrying a blue rucksack.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out, and we are now at the stage where we are appealing to the public to assist with our enquiries.

We are not investigating any similar incidents in the area, and we do not believe there to be any wider threat to the community.

Anybody with information on the identity of the man, pictured, are asked to contact us on 101 quoting 5226105905 or complete our online appeals form.