CCTV appeal linked to assault and criminal damage

We are issuing CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to in relation to an incident of criminal damage and assault in the Hartcliffe area of Bristol.

We were called to an incident where an unknown male smashed the windows of a vehicle in The Groves, Hartcliffe, at around 10.30pm on Sunday 5 April.

The owner of the vehicle came out of his home to confront the offender, who produced a knife and injured the victim.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for non-life-changing injuries and has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

We would now like to speak to the man, pictured, who may have information which could assist our enquiries. He is described as white, of stocky build, with short brown hair, who was wearing a black ICON hooded top and grey jogging bottoms. He is also believed to have suffered a leg injury.

Extensive CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out, and forensic enquiries are ongoing as the investigation continues.

Anybody with information on the incident or the identity of the man, pictured, are urged to call is on 101 quoting 5226093312 or complete our ongoing appeals form.