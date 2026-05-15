CCTV appeal linked to Bedminster shop theft

We are releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in relation to a theft from a shop in Bristol.

Two men entered a retailer on North Street, Bedminster, where a till and several items of stock were stolen at around 2.30pm on Friday 3 April.

One of the offenders is believed to have distracted the shop owner while the second stole the till and ran off. The shop owner gave chase when a second offender is believed to have stolen various items from the shop.

We have carried out CCTV and forensic enquiries, have conducted intelligence checks, but we are now at the stage where we are appealing to the public for any information on the identity of the man, pictured, who we believe may have information which could assist our enquiries.

The man in the CCTV images has been described as white, in his late thirties, around 5ft 11ins tall, who is wearing a blue cap, a dark coloured bomber jacket with white, patterned sleeves, and blue jeans.

Anybody who can help identify the two men, pictured, or who may have information on the incident are asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 5226091518 or complete our online appeals form.