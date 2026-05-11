CCTV issued as officers investigate assault in Bristol
Officers are continuing to investigate an assault in Bristol.
A man sustained a head injury in an incident that happened in Little George Street, in St Paul’s, at about 3.20am on Saturday 29 November.
CCTV footage shows a man – described as white and wearing a black hoodie and shorts – walking in the area who we wish to speak to in relation to our ongoing enquiries.
PC Chris Thomas said: “This was a nasty assault that left the victim needing hospital treatment.
“Unfortunately, despite house-to-house enquiries and attending officers talking to people on the night, we’ve not yet been able to identify the person responsible.
“We know there were a number of people in the area at the time of this assault and therefore there are bound to be potential witnesses who we have not yet been able to speak to.
“We recognise the CCTV footage alone might not to lead to the man being identified, but believe it may jog the memories of those people who were in the area at the time and maybe didn’t realise what had happened.
“They may have information that could be significant for this investigation, so we’d urge them to contact us online or on 101 and give reference number 5225335201. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225335201, or complete our online appeals form.