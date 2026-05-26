Dashcam and witness appeal after Taunton collision

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage in relation to a collision in Taunton.

A white Peugeot Partner van collided with a Nissan Note on Roman Road, at the junction with Hamilton Road, at around 11.20pm on Monday 11 May.

The two occupants of the Nissan were taken to hospital with back injuries which were not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

One of the injured parties remains in hospital in a stable condition, while the other has been discharged to continue their recovery at home and we remain in contact with them.

Officers were responding to another incident with the vehicle’s blue lights activated, when the van driver took off at speed before contravening a red light at a junction.

Officers then pursued the van, which failed to stop, before it collided with the Nissan in Roman Road.

The van would have travelled along Blackbrook Way, Hamilton Road, Roman Road, Lambrook Way, and Bridgwater Road.

Extensive front-end damage was caused to the van during the collision.

Any witnesses, those with information, and anybody with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5226129407.