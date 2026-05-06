Dashcam footage appeal after lamppost cut down

We are appealing to anybody with information after a lamppost was cut down in Bristol.

The lamppost, which was situated at a bus stop on the A4 Bath Road, opposite Hicks Gate, outbound towards Keynsham, was damaged at around 10pm on Monday 4 May.

The lamppost was left partially obstructing the road which could have caused a danger to road users, and we’re appealing to anybody with relevant dashcam or mobile phone footage from around the time of the incident to come forward.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries will be carried out as the investigation continues.

Anybody who can assist with our enquiries are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5226122148 or complete our online appeals form.