Dashcam footage appeal after lamppost cut down
We are appealing to anybody with information after a lamppost was cut down in Bristol.
The lamppost, which was situated at a bus stop on the A4 Bath Road, opposite Hicks Gate, outbound towards Keynsham, was damaged at around 10pm on Monday 4 May.
The lamppost was left partially obstructing the road which could have caused a danger to road users, and we’re appealing to anybody with relevant dashcam or mobile phone footage from around the time of the incident to come forward.
CCTV and house-to-house enquiries will be carried out as the investigation continues.
Anybody who can assist with our enquiries are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5226122148 or complete our online appeals form.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226122148, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.