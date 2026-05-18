Dementia Action Week: Police and fire partnership strengthens dementia safeguarding

Families and carers of people living with dementia are being encouraged to register for a free safeguarding scheme during Dementia Action Week, as Avon and Somerset Police and Avon Fire and Rescue Service strengthen their partnership to help protect vulnerable people both at home and in the community.

The Avon and Somerset Dementia Safeguarding Scheme, established in 2015, incorporates the nationally recognised Herbert Protocol, which allows families and carers to share key information in advance, such as medication, contact numbers, meaningful addresses and a recent photograph. This means police can act quickly if someone living with dementia is reported missing.

Eligible people registered with the scheme can also request free assistance devices, including Life360 Bluetooth Tracking Tiles to help locate someone if they go missing, and NFC wristbands or tags that can be scanned by someone helping them to access their key information to help get them to safety.

As part of the partnership, people applying to the scheme are now signposted to request a referral for a home fire safety visit from Avon Fire and Rescue Service.

A home fire safety visit is a free, pre-arranged visit for people who may be at greater risk of having a fire in their home. This includes people aged 65 or over, those with memory concerns, mobility issues, sight or hearing loss, mental health concerns, and people who may be unable to escape unaided in the event of a fire. During the visit, fire service staff can assess risk, offer tailored safety advice and fit or replace smoke alarms where needed.

Inspector Stuart King KPM, who leads the Dementia Safeguarding Scheme for Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Dementia-related missing person incidents can be extremely high risk and often require an urgent, resource-intensive response from police and other emergency services. “The Dementia Safeguarding Scheme helps us take preventative action before a crisis happens. By registering in advance, families and carers can give us vital information we can use straight away if someone living with dementia is reported missing, helping officers to search the right places sooner and reduce the risk of harm. “The free assistance devices provide another layer of protection, while our partnership with Avon Fire & Rescue Service means families can also access wider home safety support through the same process. “Most importantly, this scheme helps safeguard some of the most vulnerable people in our communities by preventing missing incidents or reducing how long a person is missing. In turn, it also helps reduce preventable demand on policing, meaning frontline officers can spend more time responding to crime, protecting victims and dealing with urgent calls for service.”

Steve Quinton, Head of Prevention & Protection for Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our Home Fire Safety Visits play a vital role in helping people stay safe at home, and we know that individuals living with dementia can face a higher risk. By working closely with our police colleagues, we can make sure families and carers receive joined‑up support at the earliest opportunity. “This partnership means we can identify vulnerability sooner, offer tailored fire‑safety advice, and ensure people get the right help from the right service when they need it most.”

The Dementia Safeguarding Scheme has become a leading example of proactive safeguarding for people living with dementia and has been adopted or adapted by a number of police forces and organisations across the UK.

Recently, the Dementia Safeguarding Scheme was assessed in a Scientific study. Impact of a police safeguarding program on reducing dementia-related missing incidents in the United Kingdom was published in Innovation in Aging, the Gerontological Society of America journal published by Oxford University Press, and selected as an Editor’s choice paper.

The research found the scheme reduces dementia-related missing incidents, provides clear safeguarding benefits for people living with dementia and helps reduce demand on police resources.

The Dementia Safeguarding Scheme has also been featured on BBC Crimewatch: BBC One – Crimewatch Live, Series 22, Technology for dementia

How to register for the scheme

To find out more about the Dementia Safeguarding Scheme, register, request free assistance devices, or access the Avon Fire & Rescue Service home fire safety referral option, visit:

www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/apply/dementia-safeguarding-scheme-herbert-protocol/

If you are worried about someone who has gone missing, always call 999 in an emergency.