Former teacher charged with non-recent sexual offences

A 79-year-old man is due to appear in court after being charged with non-recent sexual offences committed against boys.

David Henry Shelly Wright, of Longwell Green, will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday 21 May), after being charged with 11 offences under the Sexual Offences Act 1956.

The charges relate to offences allegedly committed in the 1980s and 1990s at Queen Elizabeth’s Hospital independent school in Berkeley Place, Bristol, where he worked as a teacher and boarding master and later as a non-teaching employee.

Det Insp Hannah Marsh said: “An investigation was launched in April 2020 following a third-party referral to the police. Our enquiries have resulted in the defendant being charged with 11 offences against five boys. “We’re keeping the victims updated on the progress of this investigation and will continue to provide them access to any specialist support or advice they need.”

If you have information or concerns and want to speak to someone in the investigation team, please contact us through our website through this link - by calling 101, or by attending one of our enquiry offices, and giving the reference number 5220073604.

As criminal proceedings are active against this defendant, it’s important there be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice the ongoing case.