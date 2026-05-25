Hate crime arrest in south Bristol

We’ve arrested a man as part of our investigations after multiple reports of a hate crime outside a south Bristol after-school setting.

At least a dozen people, including staff, parents and members of the public, contacted us online after a man tore down three Pride flags while reportedly making homophobic comments.

The incident happened in Ashton Gate Road at about 7pm on Friday 22 May.

On Monday 25 May officers arrested a man in his thirties in Bedminster on suspicion of theft and criminal damage.

He was further arrested on suspicion of drug and weapons offences, after they found suspected cocaine and other items at an address, and he remains in custody.

Enquiries into all the alleged offences continue and we’d like to hear from anyone with relevant information.