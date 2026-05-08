Have you seen wanted Terry Marshall?

Can you help us find wanted Terry Marshall?

The 45-year-old is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, about 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with short receding brown hair and stubble. He has a tattoo of dots on his right wrist.

He has links to Weston-super-Mare, Bristol, Cornwall and Nottingham.

If you know where Marshall is, please call 999 quoting reference 5225127781, or call 101 with any other information.