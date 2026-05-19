Hospital order for man found to have unlawfully killed sister

A man who was found to have unlawfully killed his sister has been given an indefinite hospital order.

Michael Bull, aged 58, was deemed not fit to stand trial, so a hearing of facts was held in his absence at Bristol Crown Court last month.

At the hearing, the jury agreed that Michael was responsible for his sister, Susan’s, death.

Today (Tuesday 19 May), Bull was given an indefinite hospital order following another hearing at Bristol Crown Court.

On Friday 6 October 2023, Michael had called 999 and requested an ambulance for his sister, Susan Bull, who was not breathing.

Paramedics arrived a short time later to Michael and Susan’s property in Temple Street, Bedminster, and Susan was sadly pronounced dead.

A forensic post-mortem was carried out and the cause of death could not be established, however the coroner confirmed it was not of natural causes.