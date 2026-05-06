Investigation continues into the death of a man in Redcliffe

An investigation is continuing after the body of a man was found on a roof garden at a block of flats in Bristol.

We were called at 8.19am on Tuesday (5 May) to attend the scene in Redcliff Street after the discovery was made by a member of the public.

We’re currently treating the man’s death as suspicious, and enquiries are being led by our Major Crime Investigation Team. A forensic post-mortem examination is due to take place today to determine how the man died.

Although formal identification has not yet been carried out, we believe the man to be in his fifties. His next of kin have been spoken to and they will be supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

We’re continuing to speak to local residents and will be carrying out searches in the area, as well as further forensic enquiries and a full review of all available CCTV and other footage.

Superintendent Matt Ebbs said: “The family of the deceased have been updated and we’ll be providing them with any support they need at this extremely distressing time. “The man’s death is being treated as suspicious and a full and thorough investigation is well underway. “We know this incident will cause significant concern within the local community and our neighbourhood team will continue to carry out visible patrols, to provide reassurance and answer any questions.”

If anyone has information which may help our investigation, please call us on 101, contact us through our website, or visit an enquiry office, and give the reference number 5226122331.