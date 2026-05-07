Joanne Shaw: Family tribute to loving mother with ‘biggest heart’

The family of a woman killed in an explosion at a property in Bristol have praised her heroism and bravery.

They said Joanne Shaw, known to many as Jo, ‘leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and strength that will never be forgotten’ after her death on Sunday 3 May.

They said: “Joanne brought warmth, kindness, and strength into the lives of countless people.

“Her loving presence will be missed more than words can ever express, but her memory will forever remain in our hearts.”

We are treating the cause of the explosion at a house in Sterncourt Road as deliberate, and 35-year-old Joanne’s death has been recorded as a homicide enquiry. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death.

Further information around the incident can be read here: Update into explosion at house in Bristol | Avon and Somerset Police

Joanne’s family have asked for their privacy to be respected but want the world to know how much she meant to them all.

They said: “Her child has suffered the unimaginable loss of their mummy in this tragedy. Joanne’s love for her child was boundless, and the centre of her world. She was a devoted and loving mother.

“Joanne grew up in Stapleton, where she lived her whole life and became well known in the community for her bubbly, friendly personality. She welcomed everyone into her life with open arms and the biggest heart.

“Joanne loved meeting new people, listening to their stories, sharing advice, and forming genuine connections wherever she went; a number of these resulted in eternal friendships.

“Her infectious laugh could fill a room and light up everyone’s world. Life and soul not only of the party, but our lives.

“She leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and strength that will never be forgotten.

“Joanne’s actions were nothing short of heroic. She showed extraordinary strength, selflessness, and love in the face of unimaginable fear, placing herself between danger and those she loved.

“She will always be remembered not for the violence inflicted upon her, but for her bravery, her protective instinct, and the ultimate sacrifice she made for others.

“We ask for privacy at this deeply difficult time as we mourn our tragic loss. Joanne will always be in our memories, our thoughts, and our hearts.

“We love you forever, sweetheart. Mummy, I miss you and love you so much.”