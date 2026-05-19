Man appears in court to face 27 charges

A 36-year-old man has appeared in court to face more than 20 charges against children.

Josh Scott, of Wilshire Avenue in Hanham, was charged last Friday (15 May) with 27 charges in total, including:

Three counts of making indecent photographs of a child (category A, B and C)

One count of possession of extreme pornographic images involving animals

Ten counts of causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity

Three counts of causing a child to watch or look at an image of sexual activity

Ten counts of taking indecent photograph of a child

The charges relate to an investigation into incidents which took place between August and December 2025 and are all online-based crimes against real world victims.

Scott attended Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was remanded to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 16 June.