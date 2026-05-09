Man arrested during Bristol city centre protest
We arrested a man in Bristol this afternoon (Saturday 9 May) during a protest which was held in the city centre.
A man, in his thirties, has been arrested under Section 12 of The Terrorism Act 2000 on suspicion of expressing support for a proscribed terrorist organisation.
He has since been released on bail while investigations continue.
Superintendent Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “While it is always our aim to enable peaceful and lawful protest, we have always made it clear that we will intervene where criminal offences are suspected to have been committed.
“The protest has now passed safely without significant concern, our operation has been stood done, and we would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding.”