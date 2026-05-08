Man arrested in connection with assault

We have arrested a man in connection with an assault in Weston-super-Mare.

A man, in his mid-thirties, has been arrested on suspicion of affray and attempted wounding with intent.

He has been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.

The arrest comes after a child was assaulted near a convenience store in Ebdon Road, in Weston-super-Mare, at around 6pm on Wednesday 8 April.

The victim suffered bruising to his face, back, arms and shoulders and did not require hospital treatment, but has been left shaken by the incident.

We have also maintained contact with the victim and their family and have offered them access to any support services they feel they may benefit from.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 5226096167 or complete our online appeals form.