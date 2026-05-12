Man charged in connection with serious assault

We have charged a man in connection with a serious assault in Midsomer Norton in the early hours of Saturday morning (9 May).

Tyler Rigby, 21, from Wandyke Road, Odd Down, Bath, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, battery, affray, possession of a bladed article and dangerous driving and was remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ court today (Tuesday 12 May).

A child, in his mid-teens, has been arrested on suspicion of affray and wounding with intent and has been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.

Officers were called to the scene of an incident in High Street, Midsomer Norton, at around 2.40am.

A man, in his early-twenties, suffered a stab wound which was not considered to be life-changing or life-threatening, and he remains in hospital in a stable condition.

He has understandably been left distressed by the incident, and we are maintaining contact with him and will offer him access to any support services he feels he may benefit from.

Initial witness statements have been carried out, CCTV and forensic enquiries have been conducted, and we will maintain a heightened police presence in the area over coming days.

Neighbourhood Inspector Dudley Bond said: “We recognise that incidents of this nature will understandably cause concern within our community. I want to reassure residents that we have acted swiftly, and a thorough investigation is ongoing. “Our priority is supporting the victim while ensuring those responsible are held accountable. “I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward, as even small pieces of information can make a significant difference.”

Anybody with information which could assist our enquiries are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5226126774 or complete our online appeals form.