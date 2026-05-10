Man charged with murder following man’s death
A man will appear in court charged with murder following the death of a man in Bristol earlier this week.
Nigel Lubban, 50, of no fixed abode, was arrested in the West Midlands area on Friday (8 May) and has been charged with the murder of 54-year-old Anthony Clemmings, who was known as Tony.
Emergency services were called after a man was found deceased in a roof garden in Redcliff Street, Bristol, at around 8.20am on Tuesday 5 May.
Nigel Lubban has been remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 11 May).
Detective Chief Inspector Laura Miller, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a murder charge against Nigel Lubban.
“Specially trained officers are supporting the family who have been informed of this significant development as part of our investigation.
“This is an incredibly upsetting time for the family, and our thoughts remain with them, and they continue to ask for privacy, and we would therefore ask people to be respectful of those wishes.”