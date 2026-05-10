Man charged with murder following man’s death

A man will appear in court charged with murder following the death of a man in Bristol earlier this week.

Nigel Lubban, 50, of no fixed abode, was arrested in the West Midlands area on Friday (8 May) and has been charged with the murder of 54-year-old Anthony Clemmings, who was known as Tony.

Emergency services were called after a man was found deceased in a roof garden in Redcliff Street, Bristol, at around 8.20am on Tuesday 5 May.

Nigel Lubban has been remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 11 May).