Man charged with sexual offences

A man has been remanded into custody by the courts after being charged over a series of incidents in Taunton.

Oliver Ager, 33, of East Reach, Taunton, appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 13 May charged with:

Two counts of outraging public decency (1 and 12 May)

Eight counts of sexual assault by touching, between 19 and 30 April.

The charges come after multiple women came forward to report that a man had touched them sexually, over their clothing and without their consent, as they walked along the street.

Oliver Ager has been remanded into custody pending an appearance at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 12 June.