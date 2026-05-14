Man comes forward after CCTV appeal
A man has come forward following a public appeal for information about an assault in Southgate Street, Bath city centre, at about 3.30am on Saturday 18 April.
We would like to thank everyone who has got in touch with information since we issued the appeal yesterday, Wednesday 13 May.
Enquiries continue and if you have any information which could help we’d still like to hear from you.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226105539, or complete our online appeals form.