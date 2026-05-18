Man convicted of causing the death of 18-year-old

A 19-year-old has been convicted of causing the death of a teenager near Weston-super-Mare.

Kasper Stankiewicz, from Congresbury, was found guilty of causing the death of 18-year-old Alfie Gray by driving dangerously along the A370 in 2024.

Following a three-day trial, the jury delivered their unanimous verdict at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 13 May.

They were told how, on Tuesday 10 September 2024, Alfie Gray had been riding his motorbike home from work along the A370 towards Weston-super-Mare.

Stankiewicz had been travelling in the opposite direction when he caught up with another vehicle travelling in the same direction near Puxton Park.

He overtook the witness, going onto the opposite side of the road, and collided with Alfie who tragically died as a result of his injuries.

Officer in the case, Designated Investigation Officer Zoe Wilkinson, said: “This was an incredibly tragic incident which resulted in the death of Alfie Gray, a much-loved son, brother and friend. “To lose a child at the very beginning of their adult life is not something which can be put into words, and Alfie’s family have been trying to come to terms with the unimaginable loss of such a brilliant young man with his whole life ahead of him. “Our thoughts remaining with Alfie’s friends and family and I have to praise the great strength and dignity the have shown throughout the investigation and trial. “It was the defence’s case that the manoeuvre by Stankiewicz was not dangerous, but rather was the defendant driving without due care and attention. However, the jury has rejected this explanation and held Stankiewicz to account for his reckless actions which cost Alfie his life.”

Stankiewicz has been released on court bail and will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 9 July at Bristol Crown Court. The court has granted a temporary driving ban against Stankiewicz until the sentencing hearing.