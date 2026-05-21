Man convicted of child sex offences

A 78-year-old man has been found guilty of multiple sexual offences against two children.

Xung Luong, from Sark Walk in London, was found guilty of six counts of the sexual assault of a child under 13 and three counts of sexual activity with a child aged 13-17 following a trial at Bristol Crown Court which concluded on Friday 15 May.

The jury was told how Luong sexually assaulted his victims, one of whom was a teenager, in Bristol and London in the 2010s and 2020s.

Officer in the case, Det Sgt Anna Toogood, said: “This was a prolonged and deeply distressing case. Luong’s actions show a blatant disregard for the trust the victims and their families had put in him. He has exploited these children and given no thought to the trauma his actions has created. “I want to recognise the courage shown by the victims in coming forward and supporting this investigation. We understand how difficult it can be to speak about abuse, particularly when it involves someone you trust, and they have shown immense strength. “We remain committed to safeguarding vulnerable people and will continue to pursue those who commit offences of this nature and hold them to account for their actions.”

He will be sentenced on Wednesday 24 June at the same court.