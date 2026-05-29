Man fined and disqualified for drink driving in village
A man who risked driving the short distance home from a pub he had been drinking in has been sentenced.
Brian Trent, 71, from Pucklechurch, South Gloucestershire, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while over the alcohol limit at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 26 May.
He was disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £1,850 and must pay court costs and a victim surcharge totalling £825.
Officers involved in drink drive patrols followed Trent in a Land Rover before he was stopped outside his home at around 7pm on 15 April. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and failed a roadside breath test before he was taken into custody.
He was subsequently charged with the offence on Thursday 16 April.
PC Edward Walsh, officer in the case, said: “Drink driving puts lives at risk and will not be tolerated.
“In this case, the pub was less than 300 metres from the defendant’s home, yet they chose to drive while over the legal limit, therefore placing themselves and others in danger.
“Even short journeys under the influence of alcohol significantly increases the risk of collision and serious harm. Police will continue to take robust action against anyone who breaks the law and puts other road users at risk.”