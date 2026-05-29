Man fined and disqualified for drink driving in village

A man who risked driving the short distance home from a pub he had been drinking in has been sentenced.

Brian Trent, 71, from Pucklechurch, South Gloucestershire, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while over the alcohol limit at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 26 May.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £1,850 and must pay court costs and a victim surcharge totalling £825.

Officers involved in drink drive patrols followed Trent in a Land Rover before he was stopped outside his home at around 7pm on 15 April. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and failed a roadside breath test before he was taken into custody.

He was subsequently charged with the offence on Thursday 16 April.