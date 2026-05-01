Man in court facing burglary charges

A man who has been charged with a number of burglary offences will appear at Bristol Crown Court in June.

Paul Bryant, 46, of Dutton Road, Stockwood, was charged with a total of 27 offences at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday 27 April.

Bryant has been charged with 19 counts of non-dwelling burglary, four counts of attempted non-dwelling burglary, two counts of going equipped, one count of theft and one count of dwelling burglary.

He has been accused of carrying out the offences in Bedminster, Totterdown, Bristol city centre, Pensford, Keynsham, Bath and Glastonbury, between Sunday 15 March and Saturday 25 April.

Magistrates remanded him in custody until his next hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 5 June.