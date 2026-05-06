Man jailed following death of pedestrian in fail to stop collision

A man who drove off after hitting and killing a pedestrian while speeding and using his mobile phone in Bristol has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.

James Randall, of St Philips, hit 76-year-old Philip Cole with his van on Thursday 18 January 2024, while Mr Cole was crossing Ilminster Avenue on his way to collect his newspaper. He died of his injuries five weeks later.

Randall, 34, failed to stop at the scene of the collision, instead fleeing in his van which was later found parked at a lock-up on Narroway Road.

Extensive amounts of CCTV footage was analysed to trace the vehicle’s route, leading to its seizure and the arrest of Randall three days later.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared at Bristol Crown Court in January of this year and was sentenced on Monday 20 April.

Philip Cole

In a statement read out at the sentencing hearing, Mr Cole’s niece, said the impact of his death was “greater than anyone could ever know”. She said: “It is impossible trying to put into words the impact of Philip’s death. Sitting at his side watching the constant care needed, the glimmer of hope as he made it through each day, only to be given the heartbreaking news five weeks later that there was nothing else the doctors could do. “Witnessing end of life care of a loved one has been the hardest thing we have had to deal with. The haunting memories forever with us. It feels like we have been living in a nightmare every day since. “Our lives were completely turned upside down on the 18th January 2024 and will never be the same again.”

Randall was sentenced to five years and six months in prison and handed a 93-month driving ban. He will be required to complete an extended driving test before his licence is returned.

DC Jakob Meikle, the investigating officer, said: “A small justice has been done in the sentencing of a reckless and cowardly individual who attempted to avoid the consequences of his actions and the damage he caused Philip’s family.

“They will forever be impacted by this incident and my thoughts go out to them.”