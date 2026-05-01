Man jailed for 22 years for non-recent child sex offences

An 85-year-old man is expected to spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to 22 years in jail for non-recent sexual offences, including rape, against a child.

Bruce Marshall, 85, of Woolavington, near Bridgwater, was sentenced for rape, two counts of gross indecency with a child and two counts of sexual assault against a child at Exeter Crown Court on Monday 27 April.

Marshall, who pleaded guilty to the offences at an earlier hearing at the same court on Tuesday 24 March, will serve an additional year on license but given his age, he is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Investigating officers visited the home of the victim to inform them an investigation was being carried out into an unrelated offence, who became emotional, and then declared she was sexually abused as a child.

Further statements were taken from witnesses the victim confided in, and Marshall was spoken to at his address about the allegations against him and was interviewed in February 2023.

On one occasion, Marshall was caught sexually assaulting his victim, and on another occasion, he assaulted them in the changing rooms of a swimming pool in Somerset.

After investigating officers gathered “sufficient evidence” and witness statements which undermined the defendant’s account, Marshall was arrested in 2023, and his passport was later seized after investigators found he had links overseas.

He was then charged with the offences on November 29, 2024, and was later warned by the judge to prepare for a significant sentence.

His victim, who we have supported and maintained contact with throughout the investigation, as well as offering her access to support services she feels she may benefit from, bravely read a victim impact statement which explained the impact of Marshall’s offending during sentencing.

She stated: “I have been reluctant to provide a victim impact statement, simply because I refuse to allow Marshall to know how his horrific actions have impacted me. “The police turned up at my home, and, after much deliberation, I agreed to work with them to finally, after many decades, bring Marshall to justice. “I never thought I would say this, but I want to thank the detective for coming to my home and turning my world upside down. After decades of feeling too scared to speak out against Marshall, for fear of not being believed, it was him who handed Marshall to me on a silver plate to finally get justice.”

DC Damon Carney, from the specialist child protection team at Avon and Somerset Police’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID), said: “Marshall has been convicted of very serious sexual offences against a child. “Despite this being a non-recent case, the commitment of the victim and witnesses to support an investigation and seek justice has been the driving force which ultimately provided the overwhelming evidence that Marshall is guilty of these offences. “The sentence is reflective of the harm he has caused and the risk he poses, and we hope this provides some assurance to victims of sexual assault that no matter how long ago the offending happened, you will be believed, and an investigation will be carried out.”