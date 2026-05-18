Man jailed for rape of woman
A rapist has received a nine-year prison sentence and given a restraining order to protect the woman he attacked.
Bibak Singh, aged 37 of Stonebridge Park, Bristol, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 8 May. He must serve a minimum of two-thirds of his sentence in prison before he can be eligible for parole.
He was found guilty of rape and controlling and coercive behaviour during a six-day trial at the same court in March.
The jury heard how Singh raped and emotionally manipulated the woman.
In a personal statement prepared for the court, she said: “I feel as if I am living a life sentence because of what was done to me.
“What he has done to me has permanently changed who I am and how I live my life.
“By going through the police investigation and court, I hope I have shown how strong and resilient I can be after being put down and mistreated. I hope this shows others in my situation that you can be believed and that behaviour like this is not acceptable in any situation.”
Alongside the jail sentence, Singh was added to the Sex Offender’s Register and a restraining order granted for Singh not to have any contact with the victim.
Officer in the case, DS Matthew Beavis, said: “The victim has shown remarkable strength and resilience throughout both the investigation and the court process.
“She has made clear her hope that others will feel empowered to come forward and stand up to those who seek to control and repress them.
“This was a deeply disturbing offence. Singh’s actions were calculated and sustained, and the victim has been left to live with the long‑term effects of his manipulation, violence and control.
“This case underlines the importance of empowering victims, and I hope it gives others the confidence to speak out and seek justice.”
If you have experienced sexual abuse, no matter when, do please seek help. The police website has information and links to support for children who have experienced sexual abuse.
You can also get in touch with The Bridge sexual assault referral centre. They offer counselling, medical care and practical help all day, every day, and it will still be your choice whether or not to contact the police. You can speak to The Bridge on 0117 342 6999 at any time, or visit their website https://www.thebridgecanhelp.org.uk/ for more information.