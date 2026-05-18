Man jailed for rape of woman

A rapist has received a nine-year prison sentence and given a restraining order to protect the woman he attacked.

Bibak Singh, aged 37 of Stonebridge Park, Bristol, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 8 May. He must serve a minimum of two-thirds of his sentence in prison before he can be eligible for parole.

He was found guilty of rape and controlling and coercive behaviour during a six-day trial at the same court in March.

The jury heard how Singh raped and emotionally manipulated the woman.

In a personal statement prepared for the court, she said: “I feel as if I am living a life sentence because of what was done to me.

“What he has done to me has permanently changed who I am and how I live my life.

“By going through the police investigation and court, I hope I have shown how strong and resilient I can be after being put down and mistreated. I hope this shows others in my situation that you can be believed and that behaviour like this is not acceptable in any situation.”

Alongside the jail sentence, Singh was added to the Sex Offender’s Register and a restraining order granted for Singh not to have any contact with the victim.