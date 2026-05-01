Man jailed for sexual offences against children

A 74-year-old man has been jailed for 11-and-a-half years after he was found guilty of multiple sexual offences committed against children.

Martin Brunt, of Warmley in South Gloucestershire, denied the offences, which date between 1992 and 2024 but was convicted in January and sentenced today (1 May).

An investigation, led by specialist detectives, began in February 2024 after police received a report that he had committed a sexual act in front of a young child.

Brunt was arrested the day the report was received and detectives then received other allegations of similar offences he had committed. He was later charged.

He pleaded not guilty to each offence, but in January a jury at Bristol Crown Court found him guilty of the following:

Sexual activity with a child

Two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity

Sexual assault of a child under 13

Indecency with a child

Engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child

Three counts of exposure

Speaking after Brunt’s conviction, one of the victims, who is entitled to life-long anonymity, said: “It was a real relief to find out that Martin Brunt had was being investigated by police, as it gave me the opportunity to speak out about what he had done 20 years earlier.”

On top of the 11-and-a-half-year prison sentence, Brunt was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.