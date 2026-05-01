Man jailed for sexual offences against children
A 74-year-old man has been jailed for 11-and-a-half years after he was found guilty of multiple sexual offences committed against children.
Martin Brunt, of Warmley in South Gloucestershire, denied the offences, which date between 1992 and 2024 but was convicted in January and sentenced today (1 May).
An investigation, led by specialist detectives, began in February 2024 after police received a report that he had committed a sexual act in front of a young child.
Brunt was arrested the day the report was received and detectives then received other allegations of similar offences he had committed. He was later charged.
He pleaded not guilty to each offence, but in January a jury at Bristol Crown Court found him guilty of the following:
- Sexual activity with a child
- Two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity
- Sexual assault of a child under 13
- Indecency with a child
- Engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child
- Three counts of exposure
Speaking after Brunt’s conviction, one of the victims, who is entitled to life-long anonymity, said: “It was a real relief to find out that Martin Brunt had was being investigated by police, as it gave me the opportunity to speak out about what he had done 20 years earlier.”
On top of the 11-and-a-half-year prison sentence, Brunt was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
DC Cheryl Aucott, the investigating officer, said: “The investigation and court process has caused significant anxiety for the victims and their family members.
“They each deserve immense credit for their strength and bravery in helping to ensure Brunt faced justice for his horrendous crimes against them.
“Brunt was trusted by his victims, who were all children at the time of his offending, but he took advantage of their vulnerabilities to commit sexual offences against them, solely for his own sexual gratification.
“The fact that these offences took place over a period of more than three decades demonstrates how depraved he is.”
Victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent, can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website at www.thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999.
You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.