Motorcyclist disqualified after riding at 110mph in 50mph zone

A man has been disqualified from driving and fined £450 after he was caught riding a motorbike at 110mph in a 50mph zone.

Zephan Thompson, 26, of Rowan Close, Weston-super-Mare, pleaded guilty to one charge of exceeding a 50mph speed limit at Bath Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 23 April.

He was disqualified from driving a motor vehicle for 70 days and must also pay a victim surcharge of £180 and court costs totalling £130.

Thompson was riding a Yamaha MT on Chapel Lane, Chew Stoke, when he was stopped by a traffic officer after they observed him travelling at around 110mph before performing an overtake at high speed on Monday 30 March.

Thomspon was then summonsed to court by postal requisition.