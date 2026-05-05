Motorcyclist disqualified after riding at 110mph in 50mph zone
A man has been disqualified from driving and fined £450 after he was caught riding a motorbike at 110mph in a 50mph zone.
Zephan Thompson, 26, of Rowan Close, Weston-super-Mare, pleaded guilty to one charge of exceeding a 50mph speed limit at Bath Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 23 April.
He was disqualified from driving a motor vehicle for 70 days and must also pay a victim surcharge of £180 and court costs totalling £130.
Thompson was riding a Yamaha MT on Chapel Lane, Chew Stoke, when he was stopped by a traffic officer after they observed him travelling at around 110mph before performing an overtake at high speed on Monday 30 March.
Thomspon was then summonsed to court by postal requisition.
PC Edward Walsh, a roads policing officer involved in the case, said: “Thompson’s actions in this case were nothing short of reckless and dangerous, putting his life and the lives of innocent road users at risk.
“He was covering almost 50m every second at the speed he was travelling at in a 50mph zone, which would have given him no time to react to any potential hazard, which could have had devastating consequences.”
The Fatal Five: Leading factors in fatal and serious injury collisions
Avon and Somerset’s Road Safety and Road Policing teams are committed to targeting road users who pose the greatest risk to others on the roads.
We have an emphasis on the offences collectively known as the ‘Fatal Five’:
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- Excess speed
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- Failure to wear a seatbelt
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- Driver distraction, such as using a mobile phone at the wheel
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- Drink and drug driving
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- Careless driving
Road users who commit one of those offences are significantly more likely to be involved in a fatal collision than those who do not.
Through education and enforcement, we are working to raise awareness of the Fatal Five and encourage behaviour change in a bid to prevent serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads.