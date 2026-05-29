Op Apex: Police launch summer focus on motorcycle safety

We’re urging all road users to play their part in protecting motorcyclists and other two-wheeled road users this summer as part of a national campaign focused on reducing the number of riders killed or seriously injured on the roads.

Throughout June, officers will be carrying out proactive engagement and enforcement activity as part of Operation Apex, aimed at reducing the number of riders killed or seriously injured on the region’s roads.

Motorcyclists remain among the most vulnerable road users, making up just 1-2 per cent of road users but accounting for nearly a quarter of fatal and serious injury collisions in the UK.

In Avon and Somerset, 29% of fatal or serious injury collisions in 2025 involved motorcycles, and there have been 46 motorcyclist fatalities in the force area since 2022.

As the weather improves and more riders take to the roads, police are reminding all road users that preventing collisions is a shared responsibility.

While some incidents involve excessive speed, loss of control or risky overtakes, many serious collisions happen because riders are simply not seen by other drivers – particularly at junctions, during overtaking manoeuvres or when drivers are distracted.

Throughout the month, officers from the Roads Policing Unit, Neighbourhood Policing Teams and Speed Enforcement Unit will be carrying out activity including:

Patrols of high-risk routes and rural roads

Engagement with riders around safer riding and road positioning

Enforcement targeting dangerous or careless driving behaviours

Advice and education for both riders and drivers

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Boiles said: “Motorcyclists and other two-wheel users remain some of the most vulnerable people on our roads and the consequences when things go wrong can be devastating. “We know many riders are highly skilled and safety conscious, but even the most experienced rider is vulnerable if they are not seen by other road users. “This campaign is about supporting riders to stay safe while also reminding drivers of the importance of looking properly, improving hazard perception and recognising the presence of motorcycles on our roads. “Every road user has a role to play in preventing harm.”

As part of the campaign, Avon and Somerset Police is also encouraging riders to sign up for Raise Your Ride, a course delivered by police-trained advanced riders in partnership with Somerset Road Safety.

The scheme is designed to help riders build confidence, sharpen road awareness and develop advanced riding techniques in real-world environments.

Bespoke sessions are available for groups of two or more riders at mutually convenient dates and times, as well as individual rider assessments. Riders interested in developing their skills can email raiseyourride@somerset.gov.uk for more information.

Drivers are also being reminded to take simple steps to help protect vulnerable road users, including:

Looking twice for motorcycles at junctions

Leave at least 1.5m space when overtaking cyclists or motorbikes

Double-check mirrors and blind spots, especially before turning or pulling out

Use the ‘Dutch Reach’ method when opening your car door to avoid “dooring” incidents

Expect to see more bikes on the road as weather improves – anticipate their presence

For more information about Raise Your Ride courses, visit Raise Your Ride.