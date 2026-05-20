Pair in court for hunting charges

Two men have appeared in court to face hunting charges.

Benjamin Summersgill, aged 22 from Charlton Horethorne, and Dominic Jones, aged 48 from Sturminster Newton, both appeared at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday 19 May) charged with hunting a wild mammal with a dog.

The charges related to a Rural Crime Team investigation into an event on 11 October last year led by the Blackmoor and Sparkford Vale Hunt in Hornblotten, in Somerset.

It is alleged that hounds were not called off when pursuing a fox.

They entered not guilty pleas and were bailed until 24 February next year for a hearing at Taunton Magistrates’ Court.