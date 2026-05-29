Passport surrender deadline looms for banned fans ahead of World Cup

People with Football Banning Orders in Avon and Somerset are required to surrender their passport by Monday (1 June) ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup tournament.

A total of 64 people in the area are prohibited from travelling to the USA, Canada and Mexico and attending matches involving England.

Anyone who fails to surrender their passport by the deadline could be arrested unless they have applied for an exemption.

Football Banning Orders can be issued for any type of football-related disorder and does not just apply to incidents at matches. This includes anyone watching matches at public events, such as at a pub.

These orders can prevent a person from attending both club and international games and can last for up to 10 years.

England’s tournament begins on Wednesday 17 June against Croatia with the following group stage games against Ghana and Panama taking place on 23 and 27 June.

High-visibility patrols will be conducted across the Avon and Somerset Police area throughout the duration of the tournament to engage with fans and maintain public safety.