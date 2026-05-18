Peer pressure, loyalty and safer choices: Police launch new knife crime film

Avon and Somerset Police is marking a national week of action to tackle knife crime (18–24 May) with the launch of a powerful new film produced for secondary schoolchildren.

The 15-minute short film was commissioned for Blunt Truth, the police’s long-running knife crime prevention programme in collaboration with the NHS. The programme, delivered to secondary schools across Bristol, South Gloucestershire and North Somerset, equips young people with the knowledge, confidence and practical skills they need to keep themselves and their peers safe. It has been running for six years.

Featuring a cast of young actors, the thought-provoking narrative lays bare the real risks and consequences of carrying a knife. It also explores the social pressures that can influence young people to make unsafe choices, reinforcing their vulnerabilities in an increasingly online world.

Created to resonate with secondary school pupils aged 13 and above, the film is designed to prompt open discussion, reflection and safer decision-making in interactive Blunt Truth workshops, where children also learn vital first aid.

PC Kris Withers, of Avon and Somerset Police’s Early Intervention Team and Bristol Youth Justice, said: “This new film shines a light on the real and often devastating harm knives cause, while giving young people the confidence and skills to keep themselves and others safe. Through the Blunt Truth programme, we are committed to early intervention, helping young people understand risk, challenge peer pressure, and look out for one another – both offline and online.” Clare Moody, Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I’m proud to co‑commission the Blunt Truth film. Its re-make and re-launch this week is just one part of all the valuable work happening during Sceptre Week. “This film is for young people and made with input from young people. It shows the practical prevention activity in our schools and communities to educate young people about the impact and consequences of knife crime. It is about giving them knowledge and tools to keep themselves and those around them safe. “Whether it’s through operational activity or through our schools, our responsibility is to reduce risk, challenge illegal supply of knives, and intervene early, so young people are safer. “This week is a chance to highlight actions that are making that difference, not just during Sceptre, but throughout the year.”

A private film screening for key partners will take place at the Watershed, Bristol on Thursday 21 May. It will begin to be rolled out in schools from July 2026. Schools and groups can request further details about the programme via BluntTruthworkshop@avonandsomerset.police.uk.

Sceptre week: Prevention and patrols

Alongside the film launch, our neighbourhood officers and partners will continue to work together to disrupt, prevent and raise awareness of knife harms in our communities, including:

Engaging with local people so you know where to report and seek support – including various ‘Talk to Us’ events and workshops with a knife crime focus

Working with young people to build positive relationships, address root causes of behaviour, and offer diversionary activities and mentoring – including school and youth club visits

Collaborating with partners to identify and protect vulnerable people – including attending multi-agency meetings with local authorities, community partners and agencies

Holding knife retailers accountable, ensuring compliance with the law and robust age verification processes

Seizing knives and bladed items

Using intelligence to target knife offenders and patrol areas where concerns have been reported.

While these interventions take place consistently throughout the year, the national week of action allows organisations to keep knife crime prevention and reporting at the forefront of people’s minds and broaden understanding of the important work happening behind the scenes.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy Edgeworth, Knife Crime Lead at Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Preventing violence starts before somebody decides to carry a blade. Tackling the illegal sale of knives and bladed items, particularly online, is critical. “Retailers have a clear responsibility to carry out proper age checks, refuse suspicious purchases, and comply fully with the law. When these safeguards fail, vulnerable young people are put in harm’s way and communities suffer. “By holding sellers to account and closing the gaps that allow knives to end up in the wrong hands, we can protect lives, support responsible businesses, and make our streets safer for everyone. “If you know somebody who carries a knife or are aware of retailers selling knives and blades to under-18s, let the police know. You can call 101, submit information online, or report to Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously. By speaking up, you are helping protect yourself and others.”

Launch of Knife Crime Coordination Centre

DCI Edgeworth was instrumental in the launch of the new national Knife Crime Coordination Centre in April this year. In 2025 she co-authored a significant paper for the Home Office examining the online sale of knives and the growing challenges around illegal weapon supply. The review set out a series of national recommendations – one of the most prominent being the creation of the centre to share intelligence, co-ordinate operations and lobby for changes in legislation. This includes the requirement for retailers to become licensed to sell knives and to refer suspicious or bulk knife sales to police.

The centre is funded by the Home Office and led by Commander Stephen Clayman from the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

How to report knife offences

The possession of a knife or a bladed weapon in a public place is a criminal offence, whether you use it or not – and carrying a knife will not keep you safe. You are more likely to be hurt by your own knife when a conflict situation escalates.

We all play a part in protecting ourselves and each other from knife harm.

To dispose of an old or unwanted knife safely, head to your nearest surrender bin. You can find a list of all surrender bin sites in Avon and Somerset here.

When somebody is at risk of immediate harm, always call 999.