Protest planned in Bristol city centre today

We are warning members of the public to expect some traffic disruption during a protest which is planned to take place in Bristol city centre today (Saturday 9 May).

Officers will be in the Castle Park and Broadmead areas this morning to enable peaceful protest.

We have engaged with the organiser and understand the route of the march will take in Welsh Back, Queen Square, Colston Avenue, Quay Street, Union Street, and Penn Street and therefore could lead to increased journey times between 12.30-2.30pm.