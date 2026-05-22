Romance Fraud: £2.25m lost by victims in Avon and Somerset

More than £2million was stolen through romance fraud from victims in Avon and Somerset last year.

New data from Report Fraud shows there were 239 victims recorded from our area in 2025, with financial losses totalling £2.25million.

Romance fraud typically involves sustained contact, with offenders carefully building trust and emotional attachment with the victim before creating a situation where the victim feels they should send them money, often using stories linked to emergencies, investment opportunities or plans to meet in person.

Data shows 10,784 reports of romance fraud were made to Report Fraud last year – a 29 per cent increase compared with 2024 – with the total value exceeding more than £100million. It believes this rise is partly driven by increased awareness and confidence in reporting, but it also highlights the ongoing scale and impact of a crime that often unfolds over weeks or months.

Detective Superintendent Oliver Little, from the Lead Force Operations Room at the City of London Police, said: “Romance fraud is particularly harmful because it targets trust and emotional connection. Offenders will often spend significant time building what appears to be a genuine relationship before attempting to exploit their victim financially. “While the monetary losses can be substantial, the emotional impact is often just as damaging. This crime can affect anyone, and by reporting it, victims help us build intelligence, disrupt offenders and protect others from harm.”

Analysis shows people aged 55 to 74 suffered the greatest financial losses nationally, accounting for almost half of the total amount stolen.

Romance fraud remains closely linked to online platforms, particularly social media and dating sites, where offenders can easily create convincing false profiles. Report Fraud says investigators are also seeing increased use of AI‑generated images and messages to support fraudulent identities. In some cases, romance fraud is linked with fake investment opportunities, including cryptocurrency, in hybrid frauds which further increase the financial risk to victims.

As part of its annual romance fraud campaign, the City of London Police is urging the public to remain cautious when forming relationships online and to be alert to warning signs:

Individuals who develop relationships very quickly or express strong feelings early on

Excuses not to meet in person or to avoid live video calls

Wanting to send money, cryptocurrency or gift cards to someone you have not met face‑to‑face

Talk of investments, medical emergencies or travel costs

You feel you are unable to or don’t want to talk about the relationship with friends or family

The person you are communicating with doesn’t like it when you use ways to protect yourself from fraud

Make sure you:

Speak to a trusted friend or family member if you want to send money

Reverse-image search profile and other photos you are sent

Actively let the person know you are fraud aware and will be protecting yourself (if they don’t like it, this is a key warning sign)

If you want to move money, listen to your bank and follow their advice to stop if they tell you they are concerned.

Amy Samotyj, a fraud protect officer at Avon and Somerset Police, said: “The financial impact of romance fraud on victims can be huge. The emotional toll is much harder to quantify but can be equally harmful. “We know romance fraud tends to be under-reported because people sometimes feel embarrassed at what has happened. We really want people to realise there is nothing to be embarrassed about – romance fraud victims are preyed upon by convincing fraudsters because they are kind-hearted. “Lots of people meet the love of their life through social media or dating apps, which is great, but we urge people just to be cautious, particularly if they are speaking to someone they haven’t met in person. If in doubt, chat to a friend about it or a support organisation for advice. “We strongly urge people do not transfer money or buy gift cards. If the person you are speaking with truly cares for you, they will understand you being cautious, even if the person claims they will soon be able to pay you back.”

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted is encouraged to report it to Report Fraud at www.reportfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040. If money has already been transferred, victims should contact their bank immediately.