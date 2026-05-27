Two arrested following serious assault in Burnham-on-Sea

Two people have been arrested following a serious assault in Burnham-on-Sea this morning (Wednesday 27 May).

We were called at around 6.15am to Apex Park, in Marine Drive, Burnham-on-Sea, following a call from the ambulance service about one person with a laceration to the wrist, which may be life-changing.

Upon attendance, two other people were located with injuries. All three have been taken to hospital by paramedics to receive further treatment.

Following CCTV trawls and initial enquiries led by officers, a 30-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.