Witness appeal after Burnham-on-Sea public order incident

We are appealing for witnesses and anybody with information relating to a public order incident outside a convenience store in Burnham-on-Sea on Saturday (9 May).

An altercation between two males occurred following a collision, before a third man intervened and produced a hammer, in a car park off Berrow Road at around 3.05pm.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out, and we have taken initial witness accounts following the incident, but we are now appealing to anybody else with information which could assist our enquiries to contact us.

Any witnesses, those with information about the incident, or anybody else with relevant CCTV, mobile phone, or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident are asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 5226127189 or complete our online appeals form.