Witness appeal after Clevedon fatal collision
Officers investigating a fatal collision on Court Lane in Clevedon yesterday evening (28 May) are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
At 6.10pm we received a report of the single-vehicle collision involving a Skoda Octavia, near the Cook’s Lane junction.
Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency services at the scene, a passenger in the car died at the scene. Our thoughts are with their family at this time and they are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.
No other injuries were reported.
Court Lane was closed while emergency services responded and officers completed initial enquiries at the scene. It reopened shortly after midnight.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has any dashcam footage which could help our investigation should call 101 using the reference number 5226146948.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226146948, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.