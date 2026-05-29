Witness appeal after Clevedon fatal collision

Officers investigating a fatal collision on Court Lane in Clevedon yesterday evening (28 May) are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At 6.10pm we received a report of the single-vehicle collision involving a Skoda Octavia, near the Cook’s Lane junction.

Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency services at the scene, a passenger in the car died at the scene. Our thoughts are with their family at this time and they are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

No other injuries were reported.

Court Lane was closed while emergency services responded and officers completed initial enquiries at the scene. It reopened shortly after midnight.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has any dashcam footage which could help our investigation should call 101 using the reference number 5226146948.