Witness appeal after collision near Backwell

We are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in North Somerset on Wednesday 29 April.

Emergency services were called to Brockley Combe Road, near Backwell, at about 5.50pm.

We understand the motorcyclist – a woman in her 20s – was riding in the direction of Bristol Airport when a collision occurred with a grey Ford Puma heading in the opposite direction.

She sustained fatal injuries and sadly died at the scene.

The woman’s family have been notified of what has happened. Our thoughts are with them and they are being supported by a specially-trained officer.

The car driver remained at the scene and has been assisting our enquiries.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact us online or on 101 and quote reference number 5226117542.