Witness appeal after fatal M5 collision

We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the M5 on Sunday morning (10 May).

Officers were called to a single vehicle collision involving a blue BMW 1 Series, between junction 24 (Bridgwater) and junction 25 (Taunton), at around 2.15am.

Sadly, a woman in her twenties died from her injuries in hospital. Her family have been informed and are being supported by officers, and our thoughts remain with them.

The M5 was closed while initial investigations were carried out at the scene.

Anybody with information or relevant dashcam footage which could assist with our enquiries are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 5226127578 or complete our online appeals form.