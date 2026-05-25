Witness appeal after injury collision

We’re appealing for witnesses, dashcam and other footage after two women were seriously injured in a collision in Bristol.

Officers were called just before 4.10am on Monday 25 May to the collision on the A432 Stapleton Road, near the railway bridge and Fox Park. A silver car was in collision with a wall.

Two women from the vehicle went to hospital. The family of one woman, who has injuries described as potentially life-threatening, have been informed.

We’re still trying to trace the other woman’s next of kin.

We’d like to hear from anyone with information about the collision and are keen to speak to potential witnesses who left before officers arrived.

These include the driver of a car, believed to be a taxi, which stopped at the scene, as well as several people on foot.

The road reopened by 12.30pm, but the damaged wall of a shop will remain cordoned off following advice from a structural engineer.