Witness appeal after man injured in Glastonbury collision

We are appealing for witnesses and anybody with information relating to a road traffic collision which left a man seriously injured in Glastonbury.

A man, in his early-80s, was driving a black Hyundai Kona along the A39 Street Road before it left the carriageway and collided with a fence and lamppost at around 10.30am on Sunday 26 April.

The man was rescued from his vehicle by the fire service before he was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but he has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

Witness accounts suggest the driver of a silver Ford Focus may have pulled into the path of the Hyundai before leaving the scene without realising a collision had occurred.

CCTV enquiries have been conducted and we are now appealing to anybody in the area with information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage from the time of the incident to come forward.

PC Joe Storey, officer in the case, said: “The man involved in this collision suffered serious injuries but, thankfully, he has now been discharged to continue his recovery at home, while we maintain contact with him. “We understand the driver of a silver Ford Focus was in the area at the time, and we would appeal to them to come forward with any information which could assist our enquiries.”

The driver of the Ford Focus, any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police, and others with information and relevant dashcam and CCTV from around the time of the incident are urged to contact us on 101 with reference number 5226113846.